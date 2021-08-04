Raymond James Raises Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $70.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,554 shares of company stock worth $11,428,402. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,516,000 after purchasing an additional 214,074 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after acquiring an additional 638,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

