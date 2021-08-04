Raymond James Raises Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Price Target to C$32.50

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James to C$32.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.71. The company had a trading volume of 211,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,523. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2,342.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of C$5.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.2298127 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

