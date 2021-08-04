Raymond James Raises Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Price Target to C$32.50

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James to C$32.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.71. The company had a trading volume of 211,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,523. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2,342.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of C$5.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.2298127 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

