Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor (TSE:IFP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 133.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor stock opened at C$26.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.24. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$14.46 and a 1-year high of C$38.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.82.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$849.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 5.7677602 EPS for the current year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.