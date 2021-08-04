Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 4,428 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Shares of BX stock opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,643,825 shares of company stock valued at $232,246,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

