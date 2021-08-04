Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,830. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

