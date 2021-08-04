Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,943,000 after buying an additional 120,069 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $410,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $206.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.37. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.77.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

