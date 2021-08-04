Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $7.16 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.