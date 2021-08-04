Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

