Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,086 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

