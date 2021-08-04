Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 198 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

LIN opened at $302.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $310.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.19. The company has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

