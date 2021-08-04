Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

RYAM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,493. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.46 million, a PE ratio of -167.21 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.