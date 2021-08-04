Real Estate Management Services LLC Buys New Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,000. Apartment Income REIT makes up about 4.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.10% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

AIRC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,709. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.14.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last ninety days.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.