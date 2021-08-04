Real Estate Management Services LLC Grows Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust comprises about 2.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of VNO stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 71,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,676. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

