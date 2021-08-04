Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-3.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.530-$3.590 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,031. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

