Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Pamela Kirby Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 5,620 ($73.43) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market cap of £40.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,378.12.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Agricole reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.