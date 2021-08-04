Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Pamela Kirby Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).
Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 5,620 ($73.43) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market cap of £40.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,378.12.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
