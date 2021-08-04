Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS RCDTF remained flat at $$57.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

