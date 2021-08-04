RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.05

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

Shares of CVE:KUT traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.73. 12,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RediShred Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$57.59 million and a PE ratio of -24.33.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Lawley purchased 150,000 shares of RediShred Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$106,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,327,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$942,593.82.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.