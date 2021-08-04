Redpanda Earth Market Capitalization Achieves $6.48 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $328,014.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded up 123.3% against the dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00098990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00142185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.07 or 1.00162345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.98 or 0.00852127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

