Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $14.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $586.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $660.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $551.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.