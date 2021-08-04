REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

