Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $117.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group's second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. It steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. The company's solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments. However, its higher expenses due to higher claims and operating costs continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the remainder of 2021. Poor ROE poses financial risk.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

RGA stock traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.27. 6,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,075. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 109,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

