Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

RLMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $40.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

