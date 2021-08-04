Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teleflex Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $14.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $439.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2023 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

Shares of TFX opened at $384.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.