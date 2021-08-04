Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $71.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 398,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,277,755. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

