Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc Acquires 237,500 Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of -611.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

