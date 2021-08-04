Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. 45,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.50 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

