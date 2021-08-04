Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revolve Group traded as high as $73.79 and last traded at $73.44, with a volume of 729383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.01.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

