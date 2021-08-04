Rewardiqa (REW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $110.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $53,143.67 and approximately $110.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 132.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00213244 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.