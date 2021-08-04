RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $670.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $670.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RH traded up $15.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $676.08. 444,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $667.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a one year low of $292.00 and a one year high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

