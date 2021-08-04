RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $670.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $670.31.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of RH traded up $15.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $676.08. 444,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $667.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a one year low of $292.00 and a one year high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
