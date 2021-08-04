Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of RYTM opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $834.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

