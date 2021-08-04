Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 8,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 286,004 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $16.63.

The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,102 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after acquiring an additional 414,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after acquiring an additional 493,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $707.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.44.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

