Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given New GBX 660 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Rightmove presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 727.40 ($9.50) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 734.20 ($9.59). The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 651.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 57.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

