Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $90.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.38.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:RHI opened at $98.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.80.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 165.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 188,037 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

