Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,366,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91,432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

