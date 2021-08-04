Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

Shares of RCKY traded down $9.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.16. 403,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $358.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,207,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

