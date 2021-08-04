ROOBEE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00480510 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000920 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

