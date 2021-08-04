Rotork’s (ROR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 375 ($4.90).

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork stock traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 324 ($4.23). The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 347.10.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.