Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 129,510 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,132 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -165.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

