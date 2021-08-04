Royal Bank of Canada Buys 9,893 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 35.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

