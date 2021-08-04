Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,464 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

