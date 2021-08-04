Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,981 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58.

