Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 313,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.23% of TWO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,298,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWOA opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. two has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

