Royal Gold (RGLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.