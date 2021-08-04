RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.05. RPC shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 1,860 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $856.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.14.
In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,309 shares of company stock worth $11,913,990 over the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
