RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.05. RPC shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 1,860 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $856.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,309 shares of company stock worth $11,913,990 over the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

