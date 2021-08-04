Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ROMJF stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

ROMJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Rubicon Organics from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Rubicon Organics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.