Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Update

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 799,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $214,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $684.05 million, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.