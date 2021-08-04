Ryder System (NYSE:R) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on R. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $78.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.80. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

