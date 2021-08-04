Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Announces Earnings Results

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

SABR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 143,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Sabre has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Insiders have sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.