SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $441.99

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 441.99 ($5.77) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.89). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.89), with a volume of 965,833 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 441.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84.

About SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SafeCharge International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SafeCharge International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.