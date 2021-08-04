Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Salem Media Group worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.